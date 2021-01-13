 Skip to main content
Letter: Grateful for GOP donor's call for Hawley's condemnation
Letter: Grateful for GOP donor's call for Hawley's condemnation

Josh Hawley and David Humphreys

Josh Hawley, left, and David Humphreys.

 St. Louis Post-Dispatch

Regarding "Two major early Hawley backers break with Hawley following violence in Washington" (Jan. 9): I applaud David Humphreys’ recommendation that Sen. Josh Hawley, be censured by his Senate colleagues.

Actually, I hope that Senate Republican leaders are able to convince Hawley to sincerely apologize for his irresponsible and immature actions on Jan. 6. But I don’t really expect that to happen. Since Hawley won’t resign, the next best option is censure, which would be an accomplishment in itself.

Mike Hoey  • St. Louis County 

