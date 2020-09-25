Letter: Greater need than ever exists for diversity in clinical trials

Reducing health disparities in the U.S. requires a broad approach, from access to primary care to participation in clinical trials. As a cancer survivor, I’m keenly aware of the need for diversity and addressing disparities when it comes to tackling this disease. About one-fifth of cancer clinical trials fail because of a lack of participation. Racial and ethnic groups, older, rural and poorer Americans are all under-represented in trials that do move ahead. And there is a fourfold disparity in the number of Blacks who are diagnosed with cancer compared to those who participate in clinical trials.
This gap is something I asked members of Missouri's congressional delegation — Rep. Ann Wagner and Sens. Roy Blunt and Josh Hawley — to help address when I met with them as part of the American Cancer Society Cancer Action Network’s virtual lobby day. The Henrietta Lacks Enhancing Cancer Research Act would help pinpoint and address the barriers that keep people with diverse backgrounds from participating in trials.
The bill is named in honor of Henrietta Lacks, a Black woman who died of cervical cancer in 1951 and whose cells have played a role in some of modern medicine’s most important breakthroughs, including treatments for cancer. With the new coronavirus upending clinical trials across the country, new policies to ensure the trials include patients from diverse backgrounds is even more crucial. This bill is an important first step to increase diversity in cancer clinical trials.
Allison Johnson • Affton
