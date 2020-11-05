 Skip to main content
Letter: Greater St. Louis Inc. must focus on social issues first
Letter: Greater St. Louis Inc. must focus on social issues first

Fighting blight and vacancy

An abandoned and vacant building is torn down in the 1900 block of Burd Avenue after a press conference to announce the creation of a Blight Elimination Zone to demolish derelict buildings in the Wells-Goodfellow neighborhood on July 19.

 David Carson,

Regarding “Greater St. Louis Inc. plans broad civic effort to boost region” (Nov. 2): Andy Taylor says “we have to up our game here.” No kidding. Downtown St. Louis looks like a third-world city. There are concrete barricades at intersections. Violent crime abounds. Cars and motorcycles race down streets. Aggressive homeless people are everywhere. The core is dull, lifeless and dangerous.

We need to plant some trees and paint City Hall, the grain silos on Interstate 64 and the old bridges over the Mississippi. The beautiful new Stan Musial bridge lands in desolate, dangerous areas. These are necessary fixes, and I wish good luck to Taylor.

The real issues are education, crime, jobs, health care, child care, racism and segregation. We need a long-term plan that actually works to address these. We need some big ideas, big bucks and big thinkers because nothing has worked so far.

Jesse Aguirre • St. Louis

