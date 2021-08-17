Letter: Greatest Generation really knew meaning of sacrifice

I was 13 years old living in the Bronx in New York City when World War II started. A short time later the Office of Price Administration was created to help the war effort. Our lives were changed instantly. Coupons would now control our lives. Coupons rationed gasoline, sugar, coffee, meat, butter, rubber, silk and much more. That didn't stop American ingenuity. We women drew a line on the back of our legs to simulate a stocking. Instead of butter, we ate oleo-margarine, which looked pretty bad but tasted good enough. American ingenuity also invented window-box vegetable gardens.

No lights after dark for frequent air raid drills. Your local air raid warden was a big deal. We worried about submarines off the coast of Long Island and air attacks. We kids in school were issued IDs that we wore around our necks so that in an emergency we could be identified.

We sacrificed because those in the military were making even bigger sacrifices. Obeying the rules together was the least that we could do. Those who refused to participate or indulged in the black market were punished. No personal agendas were tolerated.

So today, we shouldn't have to beg or reward people to do the right thing for the greater good. It's a war against the coronavirus, and folks are dying, yet some selfishly talk about their personal freedoms being violated.