Letter: Greatest generation wouldn’t have whined about masks

Regarding “CDC mask guidance met with hostility by leading Republicans” (July 29): As I look online for entertainment or information, I am confronted by posts and videos of outrage. The outrage is the bread and butter at Fox News with CNN a close second. To put this into perspective, our grandparents during World War II had to turn off their lights at night while using ration stamps for gas or sugar. I would have thought that they would have complained more, but they didn’t.

Why is it that we take to the streets over masks or a cartoon character but cannot manage to take precautions to help stop the virus spread? Has our culture gotten so spoiled that we take to the streets not over inequalities but over some of the dumbest things like an athlete speaking about a subject or using masks?

Who are the true snowflakes: the liberals in a Black Lives Matter march or the right-wingers storming capitols because they don’t want to wear a mask? I believe our grandparents would have worn a mask without complaining so much. It just seems we are so caught up in our luxuries that real issues are ridiculed in favor of complaining about “woke” culture.

Phillip McElraft • Imperial