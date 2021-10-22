 Skip to main content
Letter: Greed is America’s original sin and cause of problems
The letter “Charter schools are danger to public education, democracy” (Oct. 19) hit the nail spot on. The letter writer said America’s original sin was, and is, greed. Greed, not patriotism, was the main reason we separated from Britain, the main reason for slavery and most other evils in our history.

Greed fed the monster known as the military industrial complex and, I believe, was the main culprit behind America’s involvement in eternal wars. It is the illogical cause behind global warming and the leading factor in the ridiculous inequality that is now destroying our democracy.

Ric Haberstroh • Ferguson

