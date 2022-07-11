Letter: Greed made Lufthansa cancel nonstop airline tickets

Regarding “Germany’s Lufthansa to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Frankfurt” (Dec. 13): This May, four of us booked the much-heralded new Lufthansa nonstop flight from St. Louis to Frankfurt, Germany: two in economy, two in business. On July 4, we received curt notices that our flight was canceled. We momentarily assumed it was part of the big cutbacks announced the day before. Nope, it was a lie. Tickets for our flight on Aug. 5 are currently being sold at a big mark-up from what we paid. Over an hour on the phone with Lufthansa brought no satisfaction let alone truth. Yes, eventually we should get our money back, but the carefully planned two-week trip is now in utter chaos. This seems worse than bait-and-switch. How can it possibly be legal? I plan to boycott Lufthansa.