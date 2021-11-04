 Skip to main content
Letter: Greedy insurance companies trying to kill Medicare
Letter: Greedy insurance companies trying to kill Medicare

Regarding "Enrolling in Medicare Advantage for the First Time? 3 Things You Need to Know" (Oct. 23): Every hour on the hour, we are confronted with television ads urging seniors to join Medicare Advantage plans. They appear too good to be true because they aren't true.

Medicare Advantage plans represent the insurance companies' efforts to kill traditional Medicare so they can make money off of all seniors. As a physician, I have traditional Medicare with both supplement and drug plans. I know that this appears much more costly than Medicare Advantage plans, but I have my free choice of doctors and hospitals. I am not restricted by small networks and the need for prior authorizations. The healthiest senior may survive on Medicare Advantage but once you become ill, then you see the dark side. Isn't it interesting that the centers of medical excellence for many specialties, including oncology, are not part of the Medicare Advantage plans' networks?

An even more insidious plan to deprive us of traditional Medicare started with the Trump administration trying to switch our traditional Medicare into Direct Contracting Entities. If your physician is part of an Accountable Care Organization, you can be switched — without your permission — into the physician's Accountable Care Organization plan, which is in essence a Medicare Advantage plan.

Seniors' health and longevity depends on Medicare. Medicare is a great program that has been made more costly over the years because of the greed and lobbying power of insurance companies. We must stop the privatization of Medicare.

Pamella Gronemeyer • Glen Carbon 

