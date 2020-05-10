Letter: Greedy Molina should sign reduced one-year contract
0 comments

Letter: Greedy Molina should sign reduced one-year contract

  • 0
Full access: $3 for 3 months.

Regarding “‘My goal is to stay,’ says Molina. But if talks falter with Cardinals, he’s open to free agency” (April 30): Yadier Molina is currently collecting $20 million for this season. Cardinal ownership is currently receiving no revenue during the pandemic. Does anyone else find Molina’s threat to play for another team to be just a bit self-serving, considering where baseball and the entire world stands?

How many teams will be looking to sign a catcher, who will be 39 next season, to a two-year, big-money contract? Cardinals management should consider offering Molina a one-year deal at a significant reduction. If he doesn’t accept, shake his hand and wish him well. Thanks for the memories, and don’t let the door hit you on the way out.

Michael Szerzinski • St. Louis

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Blues News

Breaking News

Cardinals News

Daily 6

National Breaking News

Sports