Letter: Green Belt Express would deliver clean energy for all

Regarding the guest column “Proposed wind-power transmission line threatens our property rights” (Feb. 19): Author Blake Hurst did a good job of disguising that the debate is about price gouging, which is what eminent domain seeks to prevent. It is an achievement in misdirection, never mentioning the benefit to all of clean air over fossil fuels provided by what he only calls wind power.
Windmill companies do not have to establish a route for their individual towers as public utility lines need. The footprint of those windmills is much larger than the four small pads at the bottom of the power line towers that farmers know how to plant and reap around, even under the towers. So he is deliberately comparing unlike things.
Those Hurst call “unwilling sellers” are neither. The sites would be leased, as he says, not sold. They are not so much unwilling as greedy, seeking to maximize their income at the cost of the general welfare. It is that general welfare in terms of clean energy at a reasonable cost that the Legislature finally found the courage to promote by recognizing the public utility of the Green Belt Express.
Tom Poelker • University City