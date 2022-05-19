Letter: Green doesn’t represent homeowners, constituents

Regarding “St. Louis bill would impose penalty on rehabbers who reduce a building’s dwelling units” (May 14): In my opinion, calling Megan Green a member of the Board of Aldermen’s progressive block is inaccurate. I think she is an autocrat.

In addition to this bill, in my opinion, she refuses to give a voice to her constituents and homeowners. She excludes those she is supposed to represent.

When combined with her undermining the free market by taking away property rights of homeowners, her actions are along the lines of a dictator, and not someone with progressive policies. That is, unless being a progressive means taking away citizen rights and subverting democracy.

Justin Schmidt • St. Louis