Letter: Greene case proves Trump might also be forced to testify

Regarding " Marjorie Taylor Greene hostile in testimony over eligibility" (April 22): When Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene took the stand on April 22 and displayed a persistent lack of memory as well as outright denial of her own words in print and on video, it displayed her complete lack of character. This was not a surprise since I believe she has not shown one iota of decency while in office, and she did her best behind the scenes to support the 2020 election coup attempt.

Challenging her under the 14th Amendment may have been the best rehearsal for keeping former President Donald Trump from the presidency in 2024. Imagine how tough it would be for Trump to win if he faced a ballot challenge in every state. Trump would face all the evidence produced by the House committee investigating the Capitol insurrection. He would be under oath and required to testify about what he did in the three hours during the insurrection along with all the meetings and phone conversations he had with his co-conspirators. His chief of staff, Mark Meadows, and a dozen others could be called as witnesses. Neither Trump nor the witnesses would be able to plead the Fifth Amendment because it would be a tacit admission that crime may have been involved in his attempts to remain in power.