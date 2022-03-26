Letter: Greitens’ actions are consistent with other GOP behavior

Regarding the editorial “Greitens is accused again of abuse. Will Republican voters finally reject him?” (March 22): No use worrying about Eric Greitens losing votes over accusations of physically abusing his wife or striking a 3-year-old. It may be money in the bank for him.

Republicans dominate Missouri government. Our attorney general sues school districts for trying to keep students safe; the Legislature ignores the will of the people concerning Medicaid expansion and the right to petition for ballot initiatives. Missouri is like many other GOP-dominated states that seem to deliberately deny health care to the underprivileged.

In St. Charles County, Sen. Bill Eigel, R-Weldon Spring, proposes to eliminate the personal property tax, claiming it will result in savings for working and middle-class families (“Missouri Senate advances bill to phase out St. Charles County personal property taxes” March 21). But actually, it just defunds fire protection, ambulance service and other city services. It would be a windfall to McMansion owners not having to fret over the tax bite on their limousines and yachts.

So it shouldn’t be hard to understand Greitens behaving as a bully and a tyrant. He runs with a hard-case lot, a gang displaying a sociopathic need to punish wives, children and those with low incomes, especially if they are ill, hungry or pregnant.

However, what is hard to understand is how this lot got to be the choice of a majority of voters, who otherwise seem to show more caring and compassion when responding to political polls.

Fred Tilinski • St. Peters