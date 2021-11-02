 Skip to main content
Letter: Greitens' activities are more than mere 'shenanigans'
Letter: Greitens' activities are more than mere 'shenanigans'

Regarding the editorial "Allegations of Greitens campaign fund shenanigans have a familiar ring to them" (Oct. 29): When the Editorial Board uses cute and amusing words like shenanigans to describe Eric Greitens' apparently unlawful activities, it sure takes a hell of a lot of teeth out of the accusation.

I'm an ex-Republican who is beyond using rational, descriptive words when talking about the current batch of evildoers in that party. They disgust me every time I see, read or hear of their horrible abuses of power and their attempts to maintain it.

George Green • Ladue 

