Letter: Greitens ad designed to distract voters from his record

Regarding “Gun-wielding Greitens releases violent ad targeting other Republicans” (June 20): Just when it seems we may see some positive legislative measures to stop rampant gun violence, Republican U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens insults us with a gun-violent video ad that is so repugnant it has been reported nationally. It appears to be one more way for Greitens to steer attention away from his negative political record. I hope Missouri voters are indeed paying attention and will turn out at the polls to refuse his bid for election to the Senate.