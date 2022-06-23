 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Greitens’ ad tone deaf in light of recent gun violence

Greitens RINO hunting ad

Eric Greitens, a former Missouri governor and Republican candidate for U.S. Senate, released a new advertisement offering hunting permits for people who want to shoot “RINOs" (Republicans in name only).

Regarding “Gun-wielding Greitens releases violent ad targeting other Republicans” (June 21): It’s bad enough that GOP Senate candidate Mark McCloskey had reason to believe that pointing a gun at peaceful protestors put him in a favorable position to run for office. Now we have disgraced ex-governor Eric Greitens, running for the same office, calculating that it is not only acceptable, but politically advantageous to feature an ad with an overt call to violence.

Greitens’ ad shows him entering a building behind a SWAT team, shotgun in hand, then Greitens invites Missourians to join him in hunting RINOs, a derogatory acronym for Republicans in Name Only. With rampant gun violence in our country and death threats against legislators, career civil servants, even Supreme Court justices, I find it totally irresponsible, even disqualifying, for anyone seeking public office to run such a political ad. I am horrified, saddened, and frankly embarrassed, as a Missourian. I’ve heard that Greitens is currently leading in the polls. Come on, Missouri, we can and must do so much better.

Cathy Pickard • Ballwin

