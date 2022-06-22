Letter: Greitens advocating the fascist purification of the GOP

Regarding "Gun-wielding Greitens releases violent ad targeting other Republicans" (June 20): There is a new political video ad that has come out featuring Eric Greitens going "RINO hunting" (Republicans In Name Only). The ad shows what appears to be a military unit waiting outside a home. They break open the door and Greitens, carrying a rifle in his hands, follows them in, looking for RINOs.

I believe the clear message here is that Republicans who do not espouse the most Trump-like version of conservatism deserve to be hunted down and killed. There is no other subtext to this message. Bring a gun — kill candidates who aren't conservative enough.

In this age of mass murders, assassins showing up at the homes of politicians and judges, and indiscriminate shootings in the streets, this sort of messaging should have been rejected by every single person who was approached with the idea. But the conservatives who made the video absolutely love this message.

Greitens demonstrates his violent inclinations once again. In my opinion, anyone who votes for him would be actively supporting the fascist purification of their political party. Are you an American, or a fascist demanding party purity through violent removal of non-conformists? Your vote will be the proof.

Gary Wells • St. Louis