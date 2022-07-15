Letter: Greitens’ and Schmitt’s antics play to stereotypes

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Weapon-themed campaign ads highlight the candidates’ inadequate … policies” (July 10): In my opinion, Republican Senate candidates Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt despise Missouri voters. They pander to a stereotype of Missourians as ignorant hicks unable to engage in an intelligent discussion of issues, the same stereotype that they accuse Democrats of having. Greitens and Schmitt aren’t leaders, they articulate no vision, they offer no path forward and their cartoonish antics demonstrate nothing but contempt for Missourians.