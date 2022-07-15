 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Greitens’ and Schmitt’s antics play to stereotypes

  • 0
Twitter-Greitens Video-Explainer

This image from video from a campaign ad by Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate, shows Greitens, a Republican candidate for U.S. Senate in Missouri, in a campaign video ad that shows him brandishing a long gun and declaring that he's hunting RINOs, or Republicans In Name Only. The video was scraped off Facebook within a few hours Monday, June 20, 2022. It remains live, however, on YouTube, where it's been watched thousands of times. You can also still see the video on Twitter, but you can't retweet it.

 Uncredited - handout one time use, Eric Greitens for U.S. Senate

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Weapon-themed campaign ads highlight the candidates’ inadequate … policies” (July 10): In my opinion, Republican Senate candidates Eric Greitens and Eric Schmitt despise Missouri voters. They pander to a stereotype of Missourians as ignorant hicks unable to engage in an intelligent discussion of issues, the same stereotype that they accuse Democrats of having. Greitens and Schmitt aren’t leaders, they articulate no vision, they offer no path forward and their cartoonish antics demonstrate nothing but contempt for Missourians.

In the past, both of these candidates have demonstrated skill, passion, and intelligence. When they are defeated, I urge both to spend time at a monastery in Nepal reflecting on their lives, and determining how they can once again be positive contributors to society.

People are also reading…

Tom Knaup • Webster Groves

0 Comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News