Letter: Greitens backer is financing the ads attacking Schmitt

In the letter “Schmitt’s GOP primary odds go up amid liberal criticism” (April 10), I presume the letter writer is referring to the ads claiming that Missouri Attorney General and GOP senate candidate Eric Schmitt is too cozy with China. Since the nominee for each party is not yet determined, I thought it odd for Democrats to already be training fire on one candidate, so I researched “Team PAC,” which is sponsoring the ads. Team PAC describes itself as “committed to electing proven conservatives and veterans to federal offices,” and is bankrolled by GOP megadonor Richard Uihlein, who is allied with senate candidate Eric Greitens.