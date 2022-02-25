Letter: Greitens candidacy might just deliver a win for Democrats

Regarding Kevin McDermott’s column “Why I’m voting for an unfit demagogue in this year’s Republican Senate primary” (Feb. 20): The GOP has a Trump-shaped problem in Missouri, and it could cost the party a majority in the U.S. Senate. Former Gov. Eric Greitens is running for seat being vacated by Sen. Roy Blunt. But Greitens has a terribly sordid history, having resigned from office in 2018 amid allegations he’d had a coercive extramarital affair, and then allegedly blackmailed the woman with nude photos. Greitens claimed the affair was consensual, and criminal charges against him were dropped, apparently in return for his resignation.
But the whole thing left a nasty impression with voters. A new Republican Party poll indicates he could well lose to the Democratic nominee in November’s general election. That would be a stunning result in a red state.
People are also reading…
Dr. Richard French • Pasadena, Calif.