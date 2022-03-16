Letter: Greitens’ combative nature is a bad fit for U.S. Senate

Regarding “GOP split on alternative to Greitens in Missouri Senate race” (March 11): At first glance, it’s difficult to imagine why disgraced former governor Eric Greitens would have an interest in running for the U.S. Senate. As governor, Greitens proved to be a compulsively secretive and media shy autocrat who held nothing but contempt for the give-and-take of the legislative process. He was not long in office before alienating even the leadership of his own party. In fact, at the time of his hasty resignation, those leaders were conducting dual investigations into his activities with the obvious aim of impeaching and removing him.
The glacial pace of proceedings, glaring media exposure, and the need for consultation and compromise in the Senate legislative process would seem to make for a very poor fit for someone who prefers to work solo in the dark.
Perhaps Greitens views the Senate as little more than a stepping stone to higher office. His presidential aspirations were well documented during his tenure in Jefferson City. I believe since Missouri GOP voters have already elected one ruthlessly ambitious career climber in Josh Hawley, it would come as little surprise if they tumbled for another grasping self-promoter such as Greitens.
Jim Shepard • St Louis