Letter: Greitens’ combative nature is a bad fit for U.S. Senate

Regarding “GOP split on alternative to Greitens in Missouri Senate race” (March 11): At first glance, it’s difficult to imagine why disgraced former governor Eric Greitens would have an interest in running for the U.S. Senate. As governor, Greitens proved to be a compulsively secretive and media shy autocrat who held nothing but contempt for the give-and-take of the legislative process. He was not long in office before alienating even the leadership of his own party. In fact, at the time of his hasty resignation, those leaders were conducting dual investigations into his activities with the obvious aim of impeaching and removing him.