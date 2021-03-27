Letter: Greitens elevates ambition over his country and party

Regarding “Ex-Gov. Eric Greitens, who resigned amid scandal, jumps in GOP race for U.S. Senate” (March 22): Just when many of us were beginning to calm down from PTSD (Post-Trump Stress Disorder), accused sex abuser and dark-money con Eric Greitens returns to Missouri politics.

Like Sen. Josh Hawley, Grietens elevates personal ambition over country and party. Even the Missouri GOP knows he jeopardizes the party’s hold on a valuable U.S. Senate seat. Greitens is a loose cannon who escaped legal action only by leaving office in disgrace rather than subject himself to further examination.

In the upcoming campaign, Greitens will dismiss media examination as fake news, as Donald Trump sycophants have learned to do. Some Missourians will lap this up like heavy cream. He bets he can con enough Missourians to win the Republican nomination.

How will moderate Missouri Republicans protect the integrity of their party? Or are there enough of them to make a meaningful effort?

Arthur Hoffman • St. Louis