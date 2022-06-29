 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Greitens, Hartzler represent best of GOP Senate slate

6 leading GOP candidates for U.S. Senate

More than 20 candidates are seeking the Republican nomination for U.S. Senate in Missouri. The six leading candidates, based on polling and fundraising, are (top row, left to right) former Gov. Eric Greitens, U.S. Rep. Vicky Hartzler, and U.S. Rep. Billy Long (bottom row, left to right) St. Louis attorney Mark McCloskey, Missouri Senate President Pro Tem Dave Schatz and Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt. (Post-Dispatch file photos)

Regarding “Greitens resigned in disgrace. Here’s why he leads in Missouri’s US Senate race.” (June 26): In my opinion, former Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler are two excellent Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. Yes, I know that Greitens was unfaithful to his wife. But he is stronger, wiser and more courageous than I have been in my life. Greitens studied ethics at Duke University, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and was a Navy SEAL. You don’t achieve any of these without being highly effective and smart.

Hartzler is a true conservative and has many positive attributes. It is a difficult choice, but I believe Missouri is lucky to have such two outstanding candidates.

Sharon Houston • St. Louis County

