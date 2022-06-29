Letter: Greitens, Hartzler represent best of GOP Senate slate

Regarding “Greitens resigned in disgrace. Here’s why he leads in Missouri’s US Senate race.” (June 26): In my opinion, former Gov. Eric Greitens and Rep. Vicky Hartzler are two excellent Republican candidates for the U.S. Senate. Yes, I know that Greitens was unfaithful to his wife. But he is stronger, wiser and more courageous than I have been in my life. Greitens studied ethics at Duke University, was a Rhodes Scholar at Oxford and was a Navy SEAL. You don’t achieve any of these without being highly effective and smart.