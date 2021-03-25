Letter: Greitens has GOP values, including cheating on his wife

Regarding the editorial “It’s up to Missouri’s GOP to keep the deeply unfit Greitens away from the Senate” (March 24): Missouri Republicans will undoubtedly pick ex-Gov. Eric Greitens to run for the Senate seat that will become available when Roy Blunt bows out. Greitens has all the attributes the Republicans value: He cheated on his wife, threatened the woman he cheated with, stole from a charity that he started, and most importantly, he worships at the feet of former President Donald Trump.