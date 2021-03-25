 Skip to main content
Letter: Greitens has GOP values, including cheating on his wife
Regarding the editorial “It’s up to Missouri’s GOP to keep the deeply unfit Greitens away from the Senate” (March 24): Missouri Republicans will undoubtedly pick ex-Gov. Eric Greitens to run for the Senate seat that will become available when Roy Blunt bows out. Greitens has all the attributes the Republicans value: He cheated on his wife, threatened the woman he cheated with, stole from a charity that he started, and most importantly, he worships at the feet of former President Donald Trump.

The Republican Party is so morally bankrupt that guys like Greitens are the only people they can attract. They know that he will do whatever they ask him to do, and he won’t give a hoot about the people of Missouri. He’s the perfect choice.

Denny Eagan • St. Louis County

