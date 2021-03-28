Letter: Greitens is delusional thinking voters want his return

Regarding the editorial “It’s up to Missouri’s GOP to keep the deeply unfit Greitens away from the Senate” (March 23): Eric Greitens is running for the United States in 2022? Please tell me this is a very bad joke. This corrupt-as-hell, wannabe Donald Trump clone who left politics on the walk of shame is delusional enough to think anybody wants to see him in any public office again?
If by some terrible turn of fate he gets on the ballot, let’s hope his defeat is humiliating and he’s back to the trash heap along with former St. Louis County Executive Steve Stenger.
Kevin Glass • Clayton