Letter: Greitens is probably shoo-in to win GOP Senate primary

Regarding “Greitens urged to exit U.S. Senate race in wake of new abuse allegations” (March 22): Eric Greitens doesn’t have anything to worry about. I believe he is a certain shoo-in to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in November. He’s alleged to be an abusive, philandering husband and gun-loving guy who isn’t above threatening his girlfriend with a compromising photograph to prevent her from blowing the whistle on him.