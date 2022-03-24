 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Greitens is probably shoo-in to win GOP Senate primary

  • 0
Gov-elect Greitens gives press conference about robbery

Governor-elect Eric Greitens and his wife, Sheena gave a press conference on Tuesday, Dec. 6, 2016, to talk about the incident the night before where Sheena was robbed at gunpoint in the Central West End. Greitens said he was glad the police found the suspects before he did. Photo by J.B. Forbes, jforbes@post-dispatch.com

 J.B. Forbes

Regarding “Greitens urged to exit U.S. Senate race in wake of new abuse allegations” (March 22): Eric Greitens doesn’t have anything to worry about. I believe he is a certain shoo-in to win the Republican nomination for the U.S. Senate in November. He’s alleged to be an abusive, philandering husband and gun-loving guy who isn’t above threatening his girlfriend with a compromising photograph to prevent her from blowing the whistle on him.

Most Missouri Republicans will surely cast their votes for him in the primary, I think. After all, he is a so-called conservative who says he is “praying” for his ex-wife, Sheena, who is seeking custody of his allegedly abused children.

Esther Talbot Fenning • St. Charles

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News