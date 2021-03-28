 Skip to main content
Letter: Greitens isn’t a Navy SEAL. He has violated their code.
Letter: Greitens isn't a Navy SEAL. He has violated their code.

GOP governor's debate

Former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens answers a question during the GOP governor's debate at the KTVI-Fox 2 studios in Maryland Heights, Mo., on Monday, June 6, 2016. Photo by Cristina M. Fletes, cfletes@post-dispatch.com

 Cristina M. Fletes

I was surprised to read Eric Greitens, who avoided legal jeopardy by resigning as Missouri governor, now believes he can reemerge as a viable candidate for the U.S. Senate. I wondered what possible strategy he could employ to win.

I looked at his campaign website and believe I see his plan: his claim to be a Navy SEAL. He uses that term 35 times, hoping to convince voters his past military service will dupe us into believing he is worthy of high office. Then I read the Navy SEAL Code. It states in part: “I serve with honor on and off the battlefield. The ability to control my emotions and my actions, regardless of circumstance, sets me apart from other men. Uncompromising integrity is my standard. My character and honor are steadfast. My word is my bond.”

Greitens is no Navy SEAL.

Ben Weber • South County

