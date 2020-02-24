Letter: Greitens just another victim of corrupt politicians

Regarding the editorial “Greitens’ lack of accountability for his campaign is hardly ‘exoneration’” (Feb. 15): The exoneration of Eric Greitens of the charges that resulted in his resignation as governor has thrown a light on the dirty, swarming corruption increasingly associated with Missouri state government. Greitens' moral failures had nothing legitimately to do with the backroom dealings of grossly self-serving and treacherous politicians and their handlers. They railroaded him out of office by attacking and threatening to ruin his family, friends and other supporters until he capitulated.
What happened to Greitens is a frightening example of what corrupt people in power are willing to do to advance their agendas, and a forewarning as to how these same types of people will treat average citizens if they find it expedient to extort or ruin them. Hopefully, at least some of the devious, cold-hearted and ruthless people involved in Greiten’s case will be made to pay a meaningful price for the parts they’ve played in removing him from office. They are thugs.
Whether on the local, state or national level, whether Democrats or Republicans are involved, corrupt office holders and the swamp creatures they associate with need the same kind of justice meted out to them that is meted out to the rest of us. Until this starts happening on a consistent basis, the vulnerability of average Americans to the cruel caprices of government on the local, state and national level is only going to accelerate.
Charles Curtman • Pacific