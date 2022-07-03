Letter: Greitens’ personal behavior already disqualifies him

In “Greitens resigned in disgrace. Here’s why he leads in Missouri’s US Senate race.” (June 26), Laddonia, Missouri farmer Tony Hoyt supports U.S. Senate candidate Eric Greitens because, he says, “For me, it’s the fact that Democrats hate him.” That is not a valid reason why anyone should vote for a candidate for any office.

As a social conservative, I am extremely disappointed and disgusted that Greitens is Republicans’ leading candidate in the primary. Greitens resigned his governorship in disgrace rather than be impeached. Additionally, he is an admitted adulterer who had a documented affair with his hairdresser that included allegedly perverted, handcuffed escapades all while being married with two young children. He also reportedly took pictures of his mistress and tried to blackmail her for her silence.

Greitens is also in a custody battle with his ex-wife, Sheena. She’s accused him of abusing her and their young boys. In my opinion, his recent controversial “RINO” hunting campaign video is further evidence that he might have some mental health issues.

I believe elected officials have an obligation to conduct themselves and represent their constituents with decorum and, I believe, to have a personal life that is beyond reproach. If Greitens is indeed the winner of our Republican primary, this Republican will vote with the left because I despise him.

John Jelovic • Chesterfield