 Skip to main content
Letter: Greitens remains in his foxhole while virus battle rages
0 comments

Letter: Greitens remains in his foxhole while virus battle rages

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
ericrope

He could perform amazing physical feats, as he did training with a SWAT team in April 2017, but Gov. Eric Greitens couldn't survive his own self-inflicted wounds. 

(Jacob Scott/Fredericktown Daily Journal via AP)

 Jacob Scott • Fredericktown Daily Journal via AP

Regarding “Greitens says he hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccine, but requirement for military looms” (Aug. 18): Senate candidate and former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens remains in his political foxhole, refusing the coronavirus vaccine while the pandemic rages around him. He fails to lead while courageous health care workers, elderly nursing home residents, vulnerable schoolchildren and their teachers, and all citizens remain at risk for a constantly mutating virus. Yet he seeks our vote to lead us in the U.S. Senate? No way.

Leonard Fagan • Webster Groves

0 comments

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News