Letter: Greitens remains in his foxhole while virus battle rages

Regarding “Greitens says he hasn’t received COVID-19 vaccine, but requirement for military looms” (Aug. 18): Senate candidate and former Navy SEAL Eric Greitens remains in his political foxhole, refusing the coronavirus vaccine while the pandemic rages around him. He fails to lead while courageous health care workers, elderly nursing home residents, vulnerable schoolchildren and their teachers, and all citizens remain at risk for a constantly mutating virus. Yet he seeks our vote to lead us in the U.S. Senate? No way.