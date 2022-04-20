Letter: Greitens represents new breed of shameless Republicans

Eric Greitens stepped aside as Missouri's governor in 2018 amid a scandal involving accusations of blackmail, bondage and sexual assault. Greitens stands accused of secretly photographing a semi-nude woman and threatening to release the photos to buy her silence. Now he has the nerve to attempt a political comeback with a U.S. Senate bid while his ex-wife has stated that Greitens physically abused her and one of their children.

It once took far less to end a political career, but today with the new breed of Republicans, we must deal with the followers of Donald Trump and his sexual exploits. This sentiment is reinforcing Greitens' refusal to leave the race, posing the latest test of the GOP's openness to men accused of physical or sexual abuse.

How can a former governor with a list of outrageous scandals have the nerve to run for office again, and what does it say about his supporters? Losers like Herschel Walker, J.D. Vance and Greitens lead the list of Trump's candidates.

Richard French • Pasadena, Calif.