Letter: Greitens, Trump are alike; comeback might work

Regarding “A Greitens comeback? Supporters of the ex-Missouri governor are hopeful” (Jan. 18): So Eric Greitens might want to seek another elective office. With so many similarities to President Donald Trump, someone Missouri so warmly embraces, he might as well give it a try.
Both changed political parties. Both pressured women to keep secret their extramarital affairs. Both are comfortable not telling the truth. Both abused the charities they were identified with for personal gain. Both favor corporations over workers. Both love invoking religious themes despite their personal conduct and have broad support among voters who claim to be religious. Both believe in the scorched-earth defense when personal ambitions are threatened.
Missouri gave Trump an 18.5% margin of victory — a landslide — and Greitens has the additional advantage that Missouri allows unlimited dark money for candidates. Greitens’ chances might be pretty good.
Bob Keefe • Webster Groves