Letter: Grocery store closings prompt north St. Louis food deserts

In "Long shelf life: Some shuttered St. Louis area grocery stores bag new users" (Oct. 21), there was no discussions of the food deserts that resulted from the Schnucks buyout of Shop 'n Save.

The accompanying map showed there were more abandoned stores in the north side of the metro St. Louis area than anywhere else. Apparently, Schnucks decided these stores were not profitable enough for them. They bought out the chain of stores to increase their market share, but in most locations all they had were locations next to each other, as in Edwardsville and Alton. Instead of tailoring their model to the lower income neighborhoods, they just decided to cut and run.

What should the communities do that are effected by this? I believe they should all get together with the landlords of the stores and put together a proposal for another supermarket chain. Ruler Foods, a subsidiary of Kroger, along with IGA, Walmart Marketplace, Save a Lot and Aldi might be interested if the rent was right. It would also frighten Schnucks into thinking about a different store model for low-income neighborhoods as opposed to strengthening a possible out-of-town competitor. Most of these stores had a bus stop, another attraction.