Letter: Grocery store workers deserve everyone’s gratitude

During this pandemic, it’s very difficult to see how some individuals continue to do what is expected of them. They certainly deserve all the thanks and praise we can give them. This is especially true for our first responders and other workers who are continuing to provide the service and care we need.
However, there is another group of individuals who also deserve much thanks and praise. I am referring to grocery stores workers who continue providing food and supplies we must have to survive. Even though they are not normally paid as much as first responders, nor do they have the same prestige, they still serve.
Walking through a grocery store recently, I was amazed at how calm and busy they were in stocking the empty shelves and carrying out their duties. The cashiers were as friendly and helpful as usual and did not appear to fear contact with customers. It made me feel grateful for their continuing commitment to their customers. Even first responders depend on them, because they too must have food to survive.
I wonder how we can show our appreciation to grocery store workers for their continuing commitment. As I shop, I tend to be more kind and courteous than usual and wish them all the best. They tend to return the kindness right back to me.
These are truly strange times, and we need to be kind and courteous to everyone because we do not know what will happen to us or them at any time.
Rance Thomas, Ph.D • Florissant
President, North County Churches Uniting for Racial Harmony and Justice
