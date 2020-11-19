Letter: Group effort needed to combat St. Louis gun violence

Regarding the editorial “A region grown too numb to Black deaths is doomed to be defined by it” (Nov. 15): The Editorial Board’s opinion about gun violence is right on the mark, and the board should lead a campaign to tackle this problem. Name names. Determine who in our city and state is to blame. Why won’t the Board of Aldermen do more, and what organizations and individuals are trying to help? If lawmakers refuse to try to help, put their names in the paper. Get health care workers and sports team members involved. Find out why there are so many guns on the street.