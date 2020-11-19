Letter: Group effort needed to combat St. Louis gun violence

Regarding the editorial “A region grown too numb to Black deaths is doomed to be defined by it” (Nov. 15): The Editorial Board’s opinion about gun violence is right on the mark, and the board should lead a campaign to tackle this problem. Name names. Determine who in our city and state is to blame. Why won’t the Board of Aldermen do more, and what organizations and individuals are trying to help? If lawmakers refuse to try to help, put their names in the paper. Get health care workers and sports team members involved. Find out why there are so many guns on the street.
A committee of citizens from St. Louis and St. Louis County must be formed, similar to the St. Louis COVID-19 Task Force. Mayor Lyda Krewson and St. Louis County Executive Sam Page must talk about it at every opportunity. Pressure the Missouri Legislature to act. Our religious institutions should continue to add their voice. Our leaders who won’t do anything do not deserve to be our leaders. This is a pro-life issue of the highest degree.
I thank the Post-Dispatch for this editorial. Now the next steps must be taken to solve this problem.
Bill Griffith • Shrewsbury
Views from the editorial board, opinions from guest and national columnists plus the latest letters from our readers.