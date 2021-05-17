 Skip to main content
Letter: Growing real estate taxes unduly harm our seniors
Letter: Growing real estate taxes unduly harm our seniors

Regarding "Phaseout of St. Charles County personal property taxes advances in Senate" (May 12): I have been a long-time resident of St. Charles County and feel that any tax relief should be handled in a different way. I am 72 years old and have lived in my house for 26 years. Every two years, I see my real estate taxes increase. I have no control over it. I am retired and my income is fixed, and with the price of insurance and property taxes increasing, we are being priced out of our homes. I am paying almost $4,000 a year to the Francis Howell School District, and my last son graduated in the 1990s.

I would like to see some relief for senior citizens concerning these real estate taxes. I do not want to do what others have done and move to Warren County, where I understand the taxes are more bearable. 

Personal property tax is different. If people have the money to purchase so many toys (boats, campers, motorcycles), then they should be able to afford the taxes on them. The proposed legislation only helps them, and not real estate taxpayers.

In early April, I sent emails to both of my state elected officials, Rep. Paula Brown and Sen. Bill Eigel, about this matter. I have not received a reply from either.

Andy Riggle • St. Charles





