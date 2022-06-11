Letter: Gun laws won’t change unless voters get serious

Regarding “Second Amendment is a death tax, needs abolishment” (June 5): Abolishing what the author calls “this insane amendment” will never happen in our democracy. Two reasons why: First, our Constitution’s Article V lays out the means to repeal an amendment. A two-thirds majority in both the Senate and the House must vote to change or eliminate the amendment. Then three-quarters of the states must ratify it. That’s not happening, given the red-blue split among our 50 states.

The second reason is the fear mongering by the National Rifle Association and the Republican Party, spreading the idea that whites are patriots and Blacks are criminals. Americans responded with the purchase of millions of firearms. They are not likely to give them up.

Voters must select candidates who will tighten current federal gun laws with common sense and honoring the will of the people. The NRA lobby and the gun money, left unchecked, are imposing a real death tax.

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill