Letter: Gun owners should be as responsible as car owners

Regarding the letter “Make owning a gun as restrictive as owning a vehicle” (June 4): Since guns are designed to kill, and cars normally kill only by accident, it follows logic that gun laws should be more restrictive than automobile laws. But in order to lighten the burden on our mentally overtaxed legislators, let’s just start with the same restrictions: registration, license, title, gun identification number, mandatory insurance, safety inspections, ammunition tax, gun personal property tax and of course, operator testing and renewal every one or two years.

Why all this time wasting debate? The solution seems just so simple.

Frank Bloemk • Webster Groves

News