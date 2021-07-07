Letter: Gun owners should relax; Second Amendment is safe

Regarding the letter “ Parson’s gun policy is just more showboating for base ” (June 28): I agree with the letter writer when she says: “Meanwhile, no law-abiding citizens are having their guns seized by the government.”

The Constitution says that an amendment can only be repealed if two-thirds of the states vote to remove it, so I don’t believe a Second Amendment repeal will happen in my lifetime. That would mean up to 35 states agreeing that the government could start confiscating guns. Too many liberals enjoy hunting and shooting sports for that to happen.