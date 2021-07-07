 Skip to main content
Letter: Gun owners should relax; Second Amendment is safe
Letter: Gun owners should relax; Second Amendment is safe

Regarding the letter “Parson’s gun policy is just more showboating for base” (June 28): I agree with the letter writer when she says: “Meanwhile, no law-abiding citizens are having their guns seized by the government.”

The Constitution says that an amendment can only be repealed if two-thirds of the states vote to remove it, so I don’t believe a Second Amendment repeal will happen in my lifetime. That would mean up to 35 states agreeing that the government could start confiscating guns. Too many liberals enjoy hunting and shooting sports for that to happen.

Missourians need to accept waiting in line to renew their conceal carry permits, preach gun safety, carry their firearms properly and obey all federal gun laws.

Kim Strothkamp • Rock Hill

