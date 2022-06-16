 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Gun owners should welcome commonsense controls

Tulsa Shooting Waiting Period

In this March 15, 2020 file photo people wait in a line to enter a gun store in Culver City, Calif. The man who shot and killed four people this week at a Tulsa, Okla., hospital bought his AR-style semiautomatic rifle just hours before he began the killing spree. That would not have been possible in Washington and a half dozen other states that have waiting periods of days or even more than a week before people can take possession of such weapons. (AP Photo/Ringo H.W. Chiu, File)

 Ringo H.W. Chiu

Regarding “In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal” (June 14): I believe gun owners should support the least objectionable, commonsense gun control methods. Take background checks. I am retiring from teaching this year and wanted to volunteer to read to kids in summer school. To do that, I have to get a background check and get fingerprinted. I don’t mind if it helps keep weirdos away from our kids. You lose more privacy buying something on Amazon than you do getting a background check.

Gun owners should also have gun safes to protect their expensive purchases. I should also think they would endorse waiting periods, gun locks and gun safety education. Just telling a kid to stay away from something dangerous won’t work (ask any teacher or parent).

No one will take away gun owners’ guns. They didn’t lose them in the Obama administration, and they won’t lose them now. More people have lost loved ones than have lost guns.

We need to concentrate on our best gun control options. In the meantime, can’t we try some of these ideas that I believe are less threatening to gun owners?

Connie Mueller • University City

