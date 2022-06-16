Letter: Gun owners should welcome commonsense controls

Regarding “In a boost, McConnell backs Senate bipartisan gun deal” (June 14): I believe gun owners should support the least objectionable, commonsense gun control methods. Take background checks. I am retiring from teaching this year and wanted to volunteer to read to kids in summer school. To do that, I have to get a background check and get fingerprinted. I don’t mind if it helps keep weirdos away from our kids. You lose more privacy buying something on Amazon than you do getting a background check.

Gun owners should also have gun safes to protect their expensive purchases. I should also think they would endorse waiting periods, gun locks and gun safety education. Just telling a kid to stay away from something dangerous won’t work (ask any teacher or parent).

No one will take away gun owners’ guns. They didn’t lose them in the Obama administration, and they won’t lose them now. More people have lost loved ones than have lost guns.

We need to concentrate on our best gun control options. In the meantime, can’t we try some of these ideas that I believe are less threatening to gun owners?

Connie Mueller • University City