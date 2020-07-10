Letter: Gun proliferation not the real cause of gun violence

Regarding the editorial “As Missouri rejects gun sanity, Blacks die at highest rate in America.” (July 5): What a misleading and misguided editorial. When will St. Louis leadership stop blaming guns and laws for the murder rate and place the blame on the those who have no respect for human life? They opt to settle their differences with guns instead of peaceful, socially responsible means.
Chicago has some of the most restrictive gun laws in the country, yet over the holiday weekend there were 67 people shot, 13 of whom died. New York City is not far behind.
Criminals ignore the laws, no matter how loose or restrictive. Criminals will have guns no matter what the legal restrictions are.
Wake up people. Place the blame where it belongs.
Harry Windland • Edwardsville
