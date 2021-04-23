Letter: Gun-related crimes deserve the severest of punishments

Regarding “Police: FedEx shooter legally bought guns used in shooting” (April 18): Most of us can agree that gun-related violence is a significant problem. While reasonable controls such as background checks and reconsidering assault weapons restrictions may be somewhat helpful, it is not a complete answer. I suggest considering the other end of the equation. Crimes committed with firearms should have increased penalties. This is somewhat already the case, but it could be strengthened. Firearms could be confiscated and a ban on ownership could be temporary or, in some cases, permanent. Repeat offenders would have escalating penalties. The object would be to discourage gun-related crimes because the penalty would be so severe.