Letter: Gun-rights advocates should learn empathy for victims

The letter “ If gun manufacturers can be sued, so can carmakers ” (March 23) uses the tired bromide that guns are just as deadly and dangerous as motor vehicles. I found it sad, yet unsurprising, that his letter appeared on the very day we learned that a man armed with an assault rifle murdered 10 innocent people in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.

According to the letter writer, however, the semi-automatic firearm the Boulder suspect used isn’t that big of a deal because it is not fully automatic. And besides, as tragic as mass killings are, he claims “most gun violence is with handguns, not rifles.” I wonder how that sentence resonates with the thousands of American families who lose loved ones each year due to senseless gun violence? I also wonder how strongly the letter writer would defend his position had one of the Colorado victims been someone he knew and loved?