Letter: Gun-rights advocates should learn empathy for victims

The letter “If gun manufacturers can be sued, so can carmakers” (March 23) uses the tired bromide that guns are just as deadly and dangerous as motor vehicles. I found it sad, yet unsurprising, that his letter appeared on the very day we learned that a man armed with an assault rifle murdered 10 innocent people in a Boulder, Colorado, supermarket.
According to the letter writer, however, the semi-automatic firearm the Boulder suspect used isn’t that big of a deal because it is not fully automatic. And besides, as tragic as mass killings are, he claims “most gun violence is with handguns, not rifles.” I wonder how that sentence resonates with the thousands of American families who lose loved ones each year due to senseless gun violence? I also wonder how strongly the letter writer would defend his position had one of the Colorado victims been someone he knew and loved?
But that’s the problem. Until gun-rights advocates can empathize with the victims of gun violence, we’ll continue to hear the same pathetic and lazy justifications for why the rights of the gun owner supersedes all others.
Chad Garrison • Maplewood