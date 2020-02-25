Letter: Gun safety key to reduce shootings involving children

Regarding “Gunfire in St. Louis kills boy, 6, critically injures his sister, 9, as family drives through a neighborhood” (Feb. 24): I’ll never get used to seeing children with gunshot wounds. Unfortunately, as a pediatrician working in intensive care and the emergency department, I have seen more than I ever expected when I entered this career. In Missouri, we unfortunately rank sixth-highest for gun-related deaths including accidental and intentional shootings, and we have been consistently higher than the national average since 1999. Firearms are the second-leading cause of death among children and teens in Missouri. An average of 85 children and teens die by guns every year in Missouri, and 59% of these are homicides. Sadly, black children are six times as likely to die by guns than their white counterparts.
I encourage parents to lock guns up and talk with their children about gun safety, even if there isn’t a gun in the home. Based on studies, 4.6 million children in the U.S. live in homes with at least one unlocked and loaded firearm. Many children in these homes have handled the firearm without their parents’ knowledge. Studies have also shown that 70% to 90% of guns used in youth suicides, unintentional shootings among children, and school shootings are obtained from home or friends’ homes.
Most police departments in the city offer gun locks, and parents can call and ask about this resource. It is also important to note that child access-prevention laws are effective at preventing gun deaths and injuries among children. I urge citizens to speak to their legislators about increasing laws to promote safe storage of firearms. I hope with more awareness and better laws, we can protect our children, and I can stop seeing so many gunshot injuries.
Tess Suttles • St. Louis