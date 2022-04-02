Letter: Gun violence can happen anywhere in the St. Louis area

I appreciate stories in the Post-Dispatch about the effects of local gun violence, such as “Family Grieves Deaths of St. Louis cousins, 12 and 14, shot at birthday party downtown,” (March 27). Sadly, the paper doesn’t include all the gun injuries and deaths that have become all too common.

Recently, I saw a large stretch of highway Interstate 170 north stopped as numerous law enforcement vehicles surrounded the area. It turned out there was a shooting involving two cars along the highway. One person was seriously injured. This was less than a mile from my home in the St. Louis suburbs.

Many have a misconception that gun violence only happens in certain parts of town. The truth is that, every day in the U.S., more than 110 people are killed and hundreds more injured. These shootings take place in urban, suburban and rural areas. No place is immune.

We know that commonsense laws work to reduce gun violence, like background checks on all gun sales and laws that prohibit the sale of guns to those convicted of certain serious crimes. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a non-partisan grassroots organization working to get such laws passed.

Gail Wechsler • Ladue