 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Letter: Gun violence can happen anywhere in the St. Louis area

  • 0
Three children injured in two Dutchtown shootings

A St. Louis police officer looks over surveillance video inside the Last Stop Market and Deli after police reported that a juvenile male was shot nearby in the 3200 block of Itaska Street on Thursday, July 1, 2021. A teddy bear memorial marks the spot at the corner of Virginia Avenue and Itaska Street where a previous shooting happened. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

I appreciate stories in the Post-Dispatch about the effects of local gun violence, such as “Family Grieves Deaths of St. Louis cousins, 12 and 14, shot at birthday party downtown,” (March 27). Sadly, the paper doesn’t include all the gun injuries and deaths that have become all too common.

Recently, I saw a large stretch of highway Interstate 170 north stopped as numerous law enforcement vehicles surrounded the area. It turned out there was a shooting involving two cars along the highway. One person was seriously injured. This was less than a mile from my home in the St. Louis suburbs.

Many have a misconception that gun violence only happens in certain parts of town. The truth is that, every day in the U.S., more than 110 people are killed and hundreds more injured. These shootings take place in urban, suburban and rural areas. No place is immune.

People are also reading…

We know that commonsense laws work to reduce gun violence, like background checks on all gun sales and laws that prohibit the sale of guns to those convicted of certain serious crimes. Moms Demand Action for Gun Sense in America is a non-partisan grassroots organization working to get such laws passed.

Gail Wechsler • Ladue

0 comments

Tags

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

Trending

National News

News