Letter: Gun violence solution needs action, not statements
Letter: Gun violence solution needs action, not statements

Three people found shot near Fairground Park

St. Louis police officers investigate the shooting of two adults and a juvenile in the 3800 block of Lee Avenue, just north of Fairground Park, on Tuesday, May 26, 2020. Police believe that the shootings happened near North Market and Sarah streets in The Ville. Photo by Robert Cohen, rcohen@post-dispatch.com

 Robert Cohen

Regarding “More than a dozen shot, including two killed, Sunday, city police report” (May 24): Over the Memorial Day weekend in St. Louis, four were killed and 15 wounded, at least two critically, in shooting incidents. Mayor Lyda Krewson issued this statement: “I am outraged over the shootings and violence that have occurred over this Memorial Day weekend. Too many guns. Too much anger. Too many sad families. A sad, tragic beginning to summer. Please, no further retaliation. Put down the guns.”

This statement gives little confidence that homicides will end at the 63 homicides we have experienced so far this year. We need more than a statement from the mayor. Immediate action is required to deal with this crisis.

James Sahaida • St. Louis

