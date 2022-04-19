Letter: Gun violence touches all members of St. Louis society

Regarding “Boy, 14, killed and another teen critically hurt in shooting in south St. Louis” (April 14): I admit to being old school. I still read the print Post-Dispatch most every day and skim the Law and Order section. It reminds me of the relatively invisible world that surrounds those of us living in west St. Louis County.

On April 13, I was at an Alcoholics Anonymous meeting in Hazelwood. It was a wonderful meeting with multiple sober birthdays. It was also the most integrated meeting I’ve ever been to. We read a story that was written by an African American woman. After reading, the discussion gently touched on racism and how addiction doesn’t care about your race, that addiction is colorblind and an equal-opportunity destroyer.

All 20 or so of us there shared as we went around the circle. The last one to speak was an African American woman. She was the grandmother of the 14-year-old child who was killed the night before that was mentioned in this Law and Order item. She said her grandson was killed by gun violence. Just the way she said “gun violence” made me think this wasn’t the first member of her family lost to this.

The violence in St. Louis isn’t new. It’s daily. It’s tragic. It’s epidemic. And listening to a grandmother’s sharing, I was abruptly reminded of how real it is.

Ron Moser • Kirkwood