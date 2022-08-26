 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Letter: Guns are the fundamental cause of rising homicide rates

Two males shot and killed in Carondelet neighborhood

St. Louis police crime scene officers and homicide detectives work a double shooting scene where two males were found shot dead in the 6100 block of Alaska Avenue in the Carondelet neighborhood on Friday, Aug. 12, 2022. 

 Robert Cohen, Post-Dispatch

Regarding “St. Louis records 5 homicides in less than 24 hours, 13 in a week” (Aug. 22): It seems tragically apparent that if we, through our elected officials, do not enact truly effective laws and policies to curb gun proliferation, St. Louis and other urban centers will continue this murderous surge of violence.

While hatred and homicide always have been part of the human experience, guns make killing fast and easy. The June 25 gun safety legislation President Joe Biden signed is a start but is far from enough. To rephrase an old campaign slogan from the 1992: It’s the guns, stupid.

Mary Phelan • Webster Groves

