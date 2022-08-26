Letter: Guns are the fundamental cause of rising homicide rates

Regarding “St. Louis records 5 homicides in less than 24 hours, 13 in a week” (Aug. 22): It seems tragically apparent that if we, through our elected officials, do not enact truly effective laws and policies to curb gun proliferation, St. Louis and other urban centers will continue this murderous surge of violence.
While hatred and homicide always have been part of the human experience, guns make killing fast and easy. The June 25 gun safety legislation President Joe Biden signed is a start but is far from enough. To rephrase an old campaign slogan from the 1992: It’s the guns, stupid.
Mary Phelan • Webster Groves