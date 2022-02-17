Letter: Gutting Medicaid puts more rural hospitals in jeopardy

Regarding “Latest GOP plan to torpedo Medicaid expansion wins initial OK in Missouri House” (Feb. 15): Missouri’s heartless Republican legislators cannot keep their hands off health care for the working poor. Never mind that the state’s voters approved the expansion of Medicaid or that the Missouri Supreme Court ordered them to fund expansion.

A proposed Missouri constitutional amendment would allow Medicaid expansion to be subject to annual appropriations by the General Assembly. It’s designed to deny 275,000 low- income Missourians needed health care.

Missouri lost 351 total beds due to eight rural hospital closures since 2005, three in small or isolated rural communities, shutting down trauma centers and obstetric units, too. That leaves hospitals with a greater share of uncompensated care as uninsured patients continue to be treated. The coronavirus pandemic made matters worse by delaying nonessential services that bring in revenue. More than 42% of Missouri’s rural hospitals, or 26 of them, are vulnerable. Only three states top Missouri in hospitals in danger of closing.

Furthermore, the GOP is pushing for Medicaid work rules. Only one state, Arkansas, fully implemented a work policy; it lasted one year, failing to increase long-term employment or reduce poverty.

Nearly half of Missouri’s 275,000 newly eligible Medicaid patients are low-income adults whose families include at least one full-time or part-time worker. People with temporary or seasonal work, gig jobs or those with irregular hours, and other nontraditional work have reportedly been unable to consistently meet requirements.

In my opinion, Missouri’s GOP legislators just don’t care.

Ed Shew • Lake Saint Louis