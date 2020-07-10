Letter: Gyms are clean, safe and vital to maintaining health

Regarding “Masks a must for indoor gyms in St. Louis, but not St. Louis County” (July 3): My gym in Arnold is extremely clean. There are disinfectant wipe stations and hand sanitizing stations everywhere. The rules require wiping down equipment after each use. There is so much sanitizing going on, it is a germaphobe’s paradise. Social distancing has always been the norm in gyms. You don’t stand on top of others as they work out, and that goes double if the other person is female.
Sedentary lifestyles, morbid obesity, and diabetes are huge problems in this country. People need to be in the gyms and parks getting exercise, fresh air and sunshine.
David Brewer • Oakville
